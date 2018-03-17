Tottenham set to reward star performer with new contract, talks imminent

Tottenham ace Heung-Min Son is having another impressive campaign with the club, and reports claim that he’s set for a new contract.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs in 2015, and after a decent return in his first campaign with the club, he bagged 21 goals in 47 games last season.

SEE MORE: Bad news for Tottenham: Euro giants make Pochettino contact claims former star

He’s well on course to surpass that total having scored 18 goals in 43 appearances so far this year, as he continues to show signs of growing maturity and quality to be a leading figure for Tottenham.

In turn, it would make sense from a Spurs perspective to secure his long-term future with a new contract to ensure his improvement continues in north London, and according to Sky Sports, that’s exactly what they’re planning to do.

With his current contract running until 2020, there was evidently no rush to act on his future. However, Tottenham are seemingly keen to reward him with new terms and so it will be a surprise if a new deal isn’t announced in the coming days.

Harry Kane will be sidelined with an ankle injury until next month, as per BBC Sport, and so Mauricio Pochettino will need others to step up in his absence to ensure that they don’t fall away at the end of the season.

With a top-four battle and the FA Cup still objectives, Tottenham will look to the likes of Son and Dele Alli to help them kick on with the hope that their talismanic striker returns before the end of the campaign.

Based on what we’ve seen previously when Kane has been sidelined, it would be no surprise if Son plays an even more prominent role in the coming weeks, and in turn makes the offering of a new contract a very sensible idea from Tottenham.