Commentator forced to clarify Mohamed Salah comment after Twitter backlash

Former Liverpool man Jim Beglin got Twitter talking on Saturday as his comments on Mohamed Salah were perceived as him putting the Reds winger in the same bracket as Lionel Messi.

There’s no denying that the Egyptian international is in sensational form this season, as he’s bagged 36 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances for the Reds.

He has proven to be an excellent summer signing, but given he’s only been at Anfield for less than a year, it’s hardly time to start making any sort of comparison with Messi.

The Argentine icon has scored 541 goals in 625 games for Barcelona, while winning eight La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and countless others as well as individual accolades galore.

As a result, while Beglin has now rescued himself and made a fair point in that it’s a delight to watch Salah in this kind of form which is undoubtedly true, it’s a bit of a stretch for those suggesting that the 25-year-old is now somehow on par with the level of Messi or working towards it.

As seen below in his second tweet, Beglin had to rephrase what his point was, as based on the reaction he got, there were countless users who misinterpreted him and gave him plenty of stick over it.

Salah will need to deliver consistently over an extended period of time and win silverware for many to even consider the notion that he’s in the same bracket as Messi, but we can certainly enjoy the quality that he is showing and the brilliant goals that he is scoring this season.

Just to clarify. Salah is falling into that bracket of privilege – (privilege to watch him). I’m not suggesting he’s on a par with Messi! https://t.co/BAOj5I4RCY — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) March 17, 2018

I’ve had the privilege of watching Messi on many an occasion and Salah is now falling into the same bracket. #LIVWAT — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) March 17, 2018

