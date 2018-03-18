Good news for Man United: Red Devils activate extension clause to keep £17M star at Old Trafford

Manchester United have reportedly activated a clause in England international Ashley Young’s contract which means that his current deal with the club has been extended by a year.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the England star’s recent impressive displays have lead to Jose Mourinho’s side activating the clause in Young’s current deal.

This news will be music to the ears of United fans, who will be glad to see the former Aston Villa star extend his stay at Old Trafford, even if it is only by one year.

It’s no surprise to see United extend Young’s stay at Old Trafford, as the Englishman has been mightily impressive in defence for Mourinho’s side this campaign.

Since his £17M move from Aston Villa in 2011 (fee as per the BBC), Young has been fairly impressive for the Red Devils, with the player managing to amass a total of 16 goals and 38 assists in 193 appearances, a decent return.

Since current boss Jose Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford, the former Watford midfielder has been made to play at either left or right full-back, two areas he has surprisingly excelled in.

Young has provided great cover for Antonio Valencia and Daley Blind in defence for the former Premier League champions, with the player’s current form seeing him selected at United’s first choice left-back by the former Chelsea manager.

It’ll be interesting to see if Young can keep his place in United’s starting line-up and maybe force his way into the England team, something that’ll be a dream for the player with the World Cup just around the corner.