Lionel Messi eager to see Barcelona secure transfer of £23M Chelsea star

Argentina ace Lionel Messi has urged for Barcelona to move for Spain and Chelsea star Marcos Alonso following the left-back’s impressive performance against the Blaugrana in the Champions League on Wednesday.

This is according to Don Balon, who are stating that the Barca forward was vastly impressed with the display Alonso put in against his side in the Champions League, and that he would like some cover for Jordi Alba at left-back.

The news outlet also report that Messi isn’t convinced with Lucas Digne’s abilities at left-back, and thinks Alonso’s ability going forward would make him fit in well in Catalonia.

It’s no surprise that Messi was impressed with Alonso’s performance against Barcelona this past week, as the Spanish international was one of the Blues’ best players in a match where they were thrashed by the Spanish giants.

During his time in England so far, Alonso, who joined the club for £23M in the summer of 2016 as per the Telegraph, has proven to be one of the most able defenders in the entire Premier League.

The Spaniard has clocked up a total of 13 goals and six assists in 74 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side, meaning that he, on average, directly contributes to a goal every four games, an impressive feat for a defender.

The former Real Madrid star’s ability from free-kicks and quality when going forward has seen him been described as one of the best attacking fullbacks in Europe, and for good reason.

Should Barcelona end up listening to Messi and moving for Alonso, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Spanish giants end up forking out for the 27-year-old.