Lionel Messi warns Neymar over using Barcelona in future transfer plans

Despite settling well into life at Paris Saint-Germain this season, Neymar continues to be linked with an exit and Lionel Messi has reportedly sent him a message.

The Brazilian international has bagged 29 goals and 19 assists in just 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, although while they look set to dominate domestically again, they fell short in the Champions League once again.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid loanee could join Barcelona in audacious transfer swap plan from Euro giants

Whether that’s a telling factor in Neymar’s reported desire to move on is unclear, but as per Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Messi has warned his former Barcelona teammate not to use the Catalan giants as a tool in his bid to get a big contract from Real Madrid.

That’s a fair warning in truth if accurate, as it will be a blow in itself to see Neymar potentially join their bitter rivals, and so to use Barcelona in a way to drive up his own gain certainly won’t be appreciated by any concerned at the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Neymar as ultimately the report does touch on the possibility and hope that he could return to Barcelona.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear at this point as having arguably stepped out of the limelight in France, it’s had the reserve effect that he would probably have hoped for when leaving Barca.

Neymar was always going to be second fiddle to Messi at the club, although along with Luis Suarez, the trio formed a deadly attacking trident that brought them plenty of success.

A move to Madrid could pit him in a similar situation alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but time will tell if it comes to fruition and if Messi’s reported warning is heeded by the Brazilian forward.