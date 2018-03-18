Liverpool injury news: Positive update for LFC, Klopp allays fears over Emre Can

Liverpool cruised to a 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday, but it wasn’t all positive for Jurgen Klopp as Emre Can had to be replaced due to injury.

The German international has been an influential figure for the Reds this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists in the process.

With Liverpool battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League, coupled with their ongoing hunt for Champions League glory, the last thing that Klopp needs is to lose any key individuals between now and the end of the season.

Fears would have raised as Can had to come off at Anfield as he was seen clutching his back as he made his way off the pitch, but as seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Klopp has allayed fears to an extent by suggesting that the 24-year-old himself doesn’t think it’s a particularly serious problem.

Klopp plays down Can injury: “[It is a] back [problem]. He doesn’t think it is too serious but it was too serious to continue. He had that problem a little bit during the week; we gave him an extra recovery day. He thought it would work and he trained normally yesterday.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/wr3O5oi0YP — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 18, 2018

Given he lasted just 27 minutes, supporters would have been fearing a spell on the sidelines would be on the way, but given that Liverpool aren’t in action again until March 31 due to the international break, then it should give him enough time to recover and be ready to return.

Perhaps the bigger concern remains his long-term future on Merseyside, as Can has yet to sign a new contract with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

For now though, the focus will be on getting treatment and being available for selection for the trip to Crystal Palace at the end of the month.