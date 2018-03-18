PINK Man Utd away kit 2018/19 LEAKED: Concept fan design issue cleared up

Man Utd could reportedly have quite the look next season away from Old Trafford, as leaks have suggested a pink kit will be on the menu.

As seen in the images below, and as reported by The Sun, it’s been suggested that United will wear pink kits for the first time in their history, with the new look inspired by the old Manchester Evening News ‘Football Pink’ news section, which was, you guessed it, printed on pink paper.

There has been some confusion over the situation as some have cast doubt over whether or not these are actually the finalised kits for next year, but Footy Headlines have offered some clarification on the matter by insisting that the below is merely a concept fan design.

The guys and girls over at FH know their stuff when it comes to football kits, and so we’re certainly more inclined to follow their lead on this one as they source the image back to designers Settpace on Instagram last November.

While they do seem to confirm that Man Utd will definitely be wearing pink next season, this is not quite the final choice on the table and so it remains to be seen what they come out with as we edge closer to the end of the campaign and a potential reveal date.