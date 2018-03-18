Real Madrid tipped to splash out on £70m-rated target, bad news for Liverpool

Real Madrid reportedly have the edge over Liverpool in their bid to sign a top transfer target, but it may well take a world-record fee to get the deal done.

Despite making 129 appearances for the club since signing in 2014 while also winning a La Liga title, two Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups among many other bits of major silverware, Keylor Navas seemingly still doesn’t have the entire confidence of the Madrid hierarchy moving forward.

At 31, he still has many years left in him, but The Mirror are reporting that Los Blancos are ready to splash out a new world-record fee for a goalkeeper on £70m-rated Roma shot-stopper Alisson.

There’s no denying that the Brazilian international has been a class addition to the Giallorossi squad, as he’s made the spot between the posts his own this season and kept 16 clean sheets in 36 outings, while conceding 31 goals in all competitions.

As seen in the video below, it’s not just his stand-out saves that often turn out to be decisive that makes the difference for Roma, but he’s got a calmness and the technical quality to play out from the back too and that could be crucial for Madrid given the emphasis on goalkeeper’s being able to do that in modern-day football.

In turn, with the Mirror adding that the 25-year-old expressed a happiness with reports of Madrid’s interest, it doesn’t particularly paint a positive picture for Liverpool who face missing out on him to the La Liga giants.

It’s claimed that Jurgen Klopp is keen on Alisson, but Madrid perhaps have the edge based on his comments.

Nevertheless, with Loris Karius enjoying an extended run in the team having made nine consecutive starts in the Premier League and seemingly now winning the battle with Simon Mignolet to be Liverpool’s No.1, perhaps Klopp would be well advised to continue to show faith in his compatriot instead of splashing out big money on another goalkeeper.

Instead, if Mignolet was to leave this summer, Liverpool would arguably just need to bring in cover for Karius at a significantly lesser cost.