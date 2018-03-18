Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo encourages key Los Blancos teammate to secure Premier League transfer

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has encouraged Los Blancos teammate Karim Benzema to secure a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a move to the Premier League.

This is according to Don Balon, who are stating that the former Man United winger has advised Benzema to move to England after the Frenchman has reportedly grown tired of the situation surrounding him with the Spanish giants.

MORE: Real Madrid eyeing up World Cup winner as potential replacement for key Los Blancos figure

The news outlet are also reporting that despite Ronaldo’s advice, Benzema’s ambition is to return to his home country of France, meaning that is he follows his own head, he might not end up in England after all.

Since moving to Spain, Benzema has managed to establish himself as one of the most effective and lethal strikers in La Liga.

In 398 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side, the former Lyon frontman has managed to clock up a total of 189 goals and 112 assists, a phenomenal record.

Despite this, Benzema has seriously struggled to find the net so far this campaign, with the 30-year-old only being able to amass four goals and eight assists in 22 league appearances, a seriously poor record for a player of his quality.

Although he’s struggled this season, Zidane has still had faith with his national compatriot, as Benzema has played a part in 33 games this campaign, a sign that not all hope is lost in the forward by his manager.

Should Benzema end up listening to Ronaldo’s advice, ti’ll be interesting to see if any English side end up going for the current Los Blancos hitman.