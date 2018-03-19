AC Milan news: Key figure set for contract extension, impressive form rewarded

Despite bringing in Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic last summer, AC Milan have seen youth product Patrick Cutrone emerge as their leading scorer this season.

The 20-year-old has bagged 15 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, while his youthful exuberance, energy and passion for the club is evident whenever he takes to the pitch with his tireless effort on and off the ball.

Naturally, at his age he still has plenty of room for development and areas in which he must improve, but with early comparisons being made to club legend Filippo Inzaghi given their poacher instincts in the box, he has undoubtedly made a positive early impact for the Rossoneri.

As reported by Calciomercato, that is now set to be rewarded with a new contract as it’s claimed that he will see his current deal extended for another year with improved financial terms.

It’s undoubtedly a reward that he deserves as his goals have been crucial this season while the likes of Silva and Kalinic have struggled. That was never more evident than on Sunday when he grabbed a pivotal equaliser in the 3-2 win over Chievo.

With Silva now finding his feet too, Gennaro Gattuso will be pleased with his two frontmen, but the pressure will be on Cutrone to continue delivering if he is given a new and improved deal.

Further, he’ll be hoping to make his senior Italy debut this week after being called up to the squad to face Argentina and England during the international break, and so life is seemingly good for the youngster both on and off the pitch right now.

Milan fans will be hoping that he can continue on this path and have a long-lasting impact on the first team in the years to come.