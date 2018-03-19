ALMOST DONE: Man Utd ace reaches AGREEMENT, on VERGE of summer exit

Man Utd have been tipped to make plenty of changes to their squad this summer, and they could be set for the first exit in the transfer window.

Speculation has suggested that they will have a significant clear out with several squad players getting the chop, and reports in Italy, as per The Sun, claim that Matteo Darmian has agreed to join Juventus.

That’s a major breakthrough in the transfer as it’s suggested that the Italian international has given the move the green light, but he’ll have to wait for an agreement between the two clubs before anything becomes official.

From Juve’s perspective, it’s noted that they’ll wait till the end of the season to make a decision, while Jose Mourinho in fact wants to keep Darmian as a useful squad player.

Given his versatility to be able to play on either the left or right side of the backline, he is undoubtedly a useful option to have. However, from his perspective, he’ll surely want to play more football as he’s been limited to just 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The 28-year-old was once a regular for club and country, and with Italy focusing on Euro 2020 now, he’ll undoubtedly be desperate to get back into the picture for that. It seems unlikely that will happen as long as he remains under Mourinho at Old Trafford.