Delighted Liverpool fans can’t hide excitement to see new signing arrive after impressive display

Liverpool have an agreement in place to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig this summer, and fans couldn’t hide their excitement on Sunday.

That was down to the fact that the 23-year-old put in a classy performance in his side’s win over Bayern Munich on Sunday, as he bagged a goal and an assist in the 2-1 victory.

That took his tallies for the season to eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions, as he continues to prove his quality and build on what was an impressive campaign last year too.

As noted by Liverpool’s official site, a deal is in place with Leipzig to sign Keita this summer, and judging from the reaction below from supporters after his latest decisive display, they can’t wait to welcome him to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp faces the risk of losing Emre Can on a free transfer at the end of the season as the German international has yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring this summer.

In an ideal world for the Reds, he’ll stay on Merseyside as he’s shown a lot of improvement and development and Liverpool need a squad full of quality and depth to compete on various fronts.

However, with Keita coming in this summer, it looks as though they’ll be in safe hands and these fans can’t wait to see what he can do for them as they believe he’ll fit in perfectly and be an important figure for the Reds moving forward…

