Delighted Liverpool fans can’t hide excitement to see new signing arrive after impressive display

Liverpool have an agreement in place to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig this summer, and fans couldn’t hide their excitement on Sunday.

That was down to the fact that the 23-year-old put in a classy performance in his side’s win over Bayern Munich on Sunday, as he bagged a goal and an assist in the 2-1 victory.

That took his tallies for the season to eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions, as he continues to prove his quality and build on what was an impressive campaign last year too.

As noted by Liverpool’s official site, a deal is in place with Leipzig to sign Keita this summer, and judging from the reaction below from supporters after his latest decisive display, they can’t wait to welcome him to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp faces the risk of losing Emre Can on a free transfer at the end of the season as the German international has yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring this summer.

In an ideal world for the Reds, he’ll stay on Merseyside as he’s shown a lot of improvement and development and Liverpool need a squad full of quality and depth to compete on various fronts.

However, with Keita coming in this summer, it looks as though they’ll be in safe hands and these fans can’t wait to see what he can do for them as they believe he’ll fit in perfectly and be an important figure for the Reds moving forward…

The thought of Naby Keita playing balls inbehind to Salah, Mane and Firmino is mindblowing. — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) March 18, 2018

Can’t wait for Keita to join Liverpool, quality player he will be brilliant for us #LFC #Keita — Robert Evans (@robevs91) March 18, 2018

Naby Keita vs Bayern Munich 74% passing

4 chances created

1 assist

1 shot

1 goal

4 take-ons Match winner ? pic.twitter.com/oc90cqmtDj — LFC Stats (@LFCData) March 18, 2018

Naby Keita absolutely dominating Bayern – can’t wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 18, 2018

Naby Keita dominating Bayern Munich, best midfielder in the premier league and he hasn’t even played a minute yet — RILEY (@lfc_riley) March 18, 2018

Damn watching Naby Keita against Bayern today , I can’t wait for this man to play for Liverpool , the boy is good ? — ??I?€¥. (@Otunba_Bailey) March 18, 2018

One goal and one assist so far this evening for Naby Keita.#LFC have some player on their hands.. ??? pic.twitter.com/H84HKww3Qp — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) March 18, 2018

Guinean Naby Keita led Leipzig to a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. Lad got a goal and an assist. I really can’t wait to have him at our club. He’s another player who’s gonna boss the Premier League I tell you. — Chimezie Eze (@Chimezie__) March 18, 2018

Can’t wait to see Naby Keita in a Liverpool shirt .absolute workhorse — – (@KadirAnfield) March 18, 2018