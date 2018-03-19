Great news for Real Madrid: Juventus have major injury concern ahead of CL clash

It’s difficult to quantify how valuable Giorgio Cheillini’s experience, leadership and defensive quality is to Juventus. So the last thing they need is for him to be absent against Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old has been an almost ever-present for Massimiliano Allegri this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

Having been crucial in the second leg at Tottenham in the last round in particular to help the Turin giants advance, they’ll be hugely concerned with the latest reports on his fitness.

As noted by Sport, the Italian stalwart has a muscular problem in his leg and has been forced to withdraw from the Italy squad for their upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.

Beyond that, it has also now put his participation for the first leg against Real Madrid in doubt, with the game taking place on April 3.

Juventus will now of course welcome him back and give him the required treatment to get him ready as soon as possible. However, with a Serie A title race, Coppa Italia final and a second leg against Madrid to consider, they won’t want to rush him back either.

The Serie A leaders already have selection headaches for the game, as Mehdi Benatia will be suspended along with Miralem Pjanic.

If Chiellini and Benatia are both out, that could force Allegri to go with youngster Daniele Rugani next to Andrea Barzagli at the back. While they do have quality and depth to manage, there is no denying that they would be delighted if inspirational centre-half can recover in time.