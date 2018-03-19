Great news for Real Madrid: Top target demands pay rise on staggering wages to stay

Amid ongoing transfer speculation over his future at Paris Saint-Germain, reports claim Neymar wants a pay rise to snub Real Madrid interest.

The 25-year-old has had an impressive impact at PSG this season prior to his injury setback, as he’s bagged 29 goals and 19 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, having spent less than a year in Paris, it’s difficult to see how Neymar is already considering his options as he only left Barcelona last summer.

According to The Times though, he has now demanded a pay rise from PSG to stay, with the report claiming that he already earns a whopping £1m-a-week.

That will surely put the Ligue 1 giants in a difficult position, as not only does it question their ability to offer more, but also if results and major trophies aren’t arriving, specifically the Champions League, does Neymar deserve the raise?

The Times specifically mention Real Madrid as being keen to prise him away and take him back to Spain, and so this suggested demand arguably piles the pressure on PSG to respond and keep Neymar happy if they wish for him to stay at the club.

From a Los Blancos perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form in recent weeks and looks to be back to his best albeit now aged 33, while doubts persist over Karim Benzema given his poor form and Gareth Bale’s injury record in recent years.

In turn, signing Neymar would offer them a superstar replacement and a long-term solution in the final third, and so on paper, it seems to suit all parties except PSG. Time will tell if they do their part to ensure that the Brazilian superstar isn’t just a one-season man with them.