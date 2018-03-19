Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo statistics as he bags four in Real Madrid win over Girona

It wasn’t so long ago that question marks were being raised over Cristiano Ronaldo. His poor Real Madrid form led many to ask if he was in decline.

In their defence, they had a point. The former Man Utd star looked a shadow of his normal self, cutting a frustrated figure as things simply weren’t clicking at the Bernabeu.

His response in recent weeks and months has been emphatic though, as the 33-year-old has rediscovered his goalscoring boots and now has an impressive tally of 37 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, to reinforce the point above about how he’s come into form recently to lead Madrid’s charge with the Champions League still an objective, the statistics below just show how he has been able to turn it around and deliver for Los Blancos when they needed him.

Admittedly, they’re still well off the pace in La Liga and crashed out of the Copa del Rey, so overall it has been a disappointing campaign for Zinedine Zidane and his men as they’ll hope to avoid ending the season empty-handed with another triumph in Europe.

If they go on to do so, then they’ll need Ronaldo to continue putting up these kind of numbers as after scoring four more in the thrilling win over Girona at the weekend, the Portuguese international is undoubtedly in sensational form right now.

Aside from setting more records, that’s now 20 goals in his last 11 outings, and he’s scored more goals in this calendar year than some teams in La Liga. Being questioned has seemingly sparked a big reaction from Real Madrid’s talisman.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 44 hat-tricks for Real Madrid, more than any other player in history. He averages a hat-trick every 9.75 games ? pic.twitter.com/UfSOMXJZZs — TheCristianoFan (@TheCristianoFan) March 18, 2018

A four-goal haul for Cristiano Ronaldo today. pic.twitter.com/cG9csazRlO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 18, 2018