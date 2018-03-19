MAJOR Man Utd issue, unrest builds as Mourinho accused of BULLYING by OWN players

Jose Mourinho is seemingly under fire from his own Man Utd players with suggestions that some of them think he’s ‘bullying’ one of their teammates.

From his 12-minute rant in his press conference last week to his slamming of his own players in a post-match interview after the win over Brighton, the Portuguese tactician has not been in a good mood over the past week or so.

It arguably all started with that defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League, but now the situation appears to have deteriorated significantly, as The Telegraph report that the treatment of Luke Shaw from Mourinho has left his teammates ‘stunned and angry’, while it’s even specifically noted that some ‘even believe Shaw is being bullied by his manager’.

This report comes amid claims that Mourinho and Shaw were involved in a heated bust-up during a meeting at the training ground over a week ago, while the former was seen shouting at the left-back during the win over Brighton before hauling him off at half-time.

Mourinho reserved special praise for Shaw as recently as January as he insisted that there weren’t many better left-backs than the England international. However, it sounds as though things have really nosedived and taken a turn for the worst since.

It remains to be seen if Shaw now has a future at Man Utd, but based on all the reports above, it certainly looks bleak for him.