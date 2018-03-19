Man Utd face shock snub, Spanish international prefers Chelsea with swap deal touted

As he continues to struggle to establish himself in a prominent role at Real Madrid, Man Utd and Chelsea target Isco has reportedly picked his preferred destination.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 40 appearances so far this season, but only one of those assists have come in his last seven La Liga outings with no goals in that time.

Further, he has continued to be left frustrated by not always being in the starting line-up, with not only the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale for competition, but also Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez who have been more decisive in recent weeks.

As a result, it’s a huge shame for a player with Isco’s talent not to be fulfilling his potential and getting the best out of himself, as perhaps a change of environment is needed.

If that were to happen, Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, claim that Chelsea is the Spaniard’s preferred destination this summer, which would mean snubbing Man City, Juventus and Man Utd who are all specifically mentioned in the report.

It would appear that there are two major factors sitting in Chelsea’s favour too, as it’s suggested he could be involved in exchange for Eden Hazard who has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, while switching to Stamford Bridge would see Isco reunited with Alvaro Morata.

While it’s easy to believe that there are many teams tracking Isco, it remains to be seen how accurate the claim is that he would prioritise Chelsea.

City are set to win the Premier League to make it a double after their League Cup success which makes Pep Guardiola’s side a very attractive option, while Man Utd are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season.

In contrast, Chelsea are five points outside the top four and have the FA Cup to contend for having slipped significantly from last season when they won the league.

As a result, there are various matters that could count against them, but if they were to lose Hazard which would be a major blow, then having Isco behind Morata and with Willian and Pedro on the wings, it doesn’t sound like too bad a situation for Antonio Conte if they can make it happen.