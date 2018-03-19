Man Utd transfer news: Fresh Arsenal raid as enquiry made, £40m teenage-starlet on radar

Man Utd are reportedly set to focus on bolstering their full-back options with claims that they’re eyeing reinforcements on both sides of the backline.

Antonio Valencia has established himself as a permanent fixture at right-back, making 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

However, he will turn 33 in August, and so there is an argument to be made that Man Utd need to find a long-term replacement for him sooner rather than later.

It’s even more problematic on the opposite flank, as with Luke Shaw drawing the ire of Jose Mourinho and potentially moving on this summer, as reported by Sky Sports, that has left Ashley Young playing in an unnatural position for him.

To his credit, the stalwart has done a great job there, but Mourinho and United will surely prefer to have a natural left-back come in and take the role for the foreseeable future.

According to The Mirror, after swooping for Alexis Sanchez in January, the Red Devils could return to shop at the Emirates having made an enquiry for Hector Bellerin.

It’s claimed that Juventus are also interested in the 23-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether or not he leaves Arsenal as ultimately Arsene Wenger doesn’t have a ready-made replacement and would have to find an alternative first which could prove costly and an unnecessary headache if Bellerin wishes to stay.

While that would sort the right side of the defence out at Old Trafford, The Sun claim that Man Utd are also lining up a £40m bid for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon who continues to impress for the Championship outfit.

Having also been deployed in a more advanced position, the 17-year-old has collected an impressive haul of 14 goals in 41 games this season, along with registering five assists.

Provided he has convinced Mourinho of his defensive skills too, he could be a more than viable option to act as the solution at left-back moving forward for many years if he can make the step up.