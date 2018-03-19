Mourinho treatment of Man Utd star branded ‘DISGRACE’ and ‘DISGUSTING’, senior players and HIERARCHY not happy

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is coming under a fresh wave of attack both inside and outside of the club over his treatment of Luke Shaw.

The Portuguese tactician publicly slammed the left-back on a number of occasions last season, before doing a U-turn and praising him in January by insisting that he was one of the best left-backs out there, as noted by the club’s site.

Yet Shaw has only made 15 appearances all season and is now again in the firing line as after he was berated by Mourinho from the sidelines in the first half against Brighton at the weekend, he was hauled off at half time and has now been a major talking point.

It remains unclear whether or not he has a future at Old Trafford, but the reaction hasn’t been kind to Mourinho over his treatment of the 22-year-old.

As noted by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol in his tweet below, a source close to Shaw has labelled Mourinho’s actions as ‘an absolute disgrace’ and ‘disgusting’, while suggesting that the United boss would be sacked in a different workplace.

Source close to Luke Shaw: “Mourinho’s treatment of Luke is an absolute disgrace. If he has a problem with him the decent thing to do would be to keep it in-house. If this kind of abuse happened in any other workplace there’d be a case for constructive dismissal. It’s disgusting” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 19, 2018

And if that wasn’t bad enough for Mourinho, The Telegraph report on how not only are his senior players ready to take issue with his recent attitude, which included a 12-minute rant in a press conference last week, but the Man Utd hierarchy are also said to be unimpressed.

They are concerned over his handling of Shaw with his transfer value in mind, as if Mourinho doesn’t want him in his squad, then constantly criticising him and destroying his confidence isn’t going to help them in the transfer market trying to get a decent fee for him.

It sounds like the problems are piling up for Mourinho…