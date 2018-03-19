Photo: Wissam Ben Yedder trolls Paul Pogba ahead of France training

Sevilla produced a real shock in the Champions League last week as they dumped Man Utd out of the competition with a win at Old Trafford.

Forward Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench to do the damage to the Red Devils with a double in the second-half to score two away goals before Romelu Lukaku pulled a late consolation goal back.

It wasn’t enough though and so United were left to analyse a bitterly disappointing night, while that was followed by a 12-minute rant by Jose Mourinho in his press conference last Friday when responding to questions about the defeat and Man Utd’s record in Europe.

Paul Pogba was on the losing side that night of course, and he was reunited with his compatriot at training with the France national team this week for the international break.

As seen below, Ben Yedder couldn’t help himself and had to take a dig at the midfielder, captioning his image: “No hard feelings”, with a couple of cheeky emojis thrown in to show that he was having a little fun.

This is undoubtedly going to be a dream for all non-Man Utd fans as this is just another reason to remember that shock defeat, with Ben Yedder hoping to get his first cap for France this week off the back of that impressive display showing his clinical edge and composure to twice finish past David de Gea.