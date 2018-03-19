Video: What Barcelona fans chanted at Andres Iniesta after coming on against Athletic Bilbao

Doubts remain over Andres Iniesta’s future at Barcelona, but the club’s supporters had a clear message for him on Sunday during the win over Athletic Bilbao.

The 33-year-old has established himself as a club legend having come through the youth ranks to make 663 appearances for the Catalan giants, winning countless trophies and individual accolades along the way including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

To reiterate how consistently brilliant he has been, he has now been at the Nou Camp for over two decades, and he is still a pivotal part in Ernesto Valverde’s plans having made over 30 appearances this season.

As reported by BBC Sport though, there are doubts over his future at Barcelona. Iniesta himself has conceded that he will make a decision before the end of April, with two options on the table for him.

He’ll either remain at Barca and potentially see out his career with the club, or he will accept what is likely to be a lucrative move to China later this year.

Based on the video below, and as per ESPN, the Barcelona fans made it clear on Sunday what they want him to do, and that is unsurprisingly to stay with them.

The La Liga leaders secured a win over Athletic Bilbao at the weekend to maintain their healthy lead at the top of the standings, while they’re still on course for a treble with the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

There’s no denying that Iniesta isn’t as influential or decisive as he has been over the years as perhaps it’s catching up with him, but fans are seemingly convinced that he should stay.