What Jordan Henderson wrote on Mohamed Salah’s match ball, Liverpool captain reveals message

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life this season, and his captain Jordan Henderson had a special message for him at the weekend.

The 25-year-old bagged four goals in his side’s win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday, taking his tally for the season up to 36 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

It’s been a sensational first year back in the Premier League for the Egyptian international following on from his difficult spell at Chelsea, and there’s no doubt that he has established himself as a popular figure on and off the pitch.

Having been seen taking the match ball with him as he left the pitch after the game, Henderson has revealed that the squad wrote messages on it for Salah, while also revealing his specific note.

“Everyone did [signed] the ball for him,” he said, as per the Liverpool Echo. “I just kept it simple for him. I just said “Well done superstar”.”

While it has already been a memorable first season at Liverpool, Salah will now be desperate to maintain his form in the business end of the year and guide the Reds towards their objectives.

A top-four finish in the Premier League is the minimum expectation at this point, while they’re also in the hunt for the Champions League still. Salah’s goals have been crucial up until now, but he’ll be under pressure to continue going until the end of the campaign.

As far as his teammates are concerned though, Henderson’s message says it all about what they think of him and the impact that he has had on Merseyside.