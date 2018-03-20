5 England players to watch in the upcoming international break, including Arsenal star & Man Utd duo

England take on the Netherlands and Italy in the latest round of international fixtures, and Gareth Southgate’s squad has received plenty of attention.

Some big names have been left out in favour of new blood in what could be a final chance for some outsiders to impress the England manager ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The Three Lions won’t meet again for international matches until the summer, so individual performances here may be almost as important as the result itself.

Against such high-profile opposition, it’s little surprise 888Sport aren’t giving England too much of a chance against Holland, with the home side 29/20 favourites to claim victory while Southgate’s men are 15/8.

With future, more important games in mind, here are five players who’ll be interesting to keep an eye on against Holland and Italy…

Jack Wilshere

Back in the England fold after a lengthy absence, this is a big chance for Jack Wilshere to prove himself to arguably England AND Arsenal.

The 26-year-old still hasn’t signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, but may be able to negotiate himself a better deal if he remains in the international setup.

For England, meanwhile, his creativity and spark could be just what’s needed to close the gap on some of the superior squads out there in Russia.

Jesse Lingard

One of the players of the season for Manchester United, Jesse Lingard is yet to really do it in an England shirt and his place on the plane to Russia will not be assured.

It’s therefore vital that the Red Devils winger can take his chance in these two games in the coming days if he is to make that step up.

United fans might not be too bothered if he doesn’t have that added distraction, but for him personally it’s a massive opportunity and there may not be too many more left after this.

Ashley Young

An intriguing call-up by Southgate, Ashley Young is listed as a midfielder in the official squad list despite playing at left-back these days.

Can the 32-year-old show what he’s capable in a more attacking role as he used to play? Or will he repeat his defensive heroics for the Three Lions as well?

And if he does, what on earth does that mean for the prospects at club and international level of Luke Shaw after his latest row with Jose Mourinho?

Danny Rose

Another player relevant to United in this international break is Danny Rose, who has long been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Despite not playing regularly for Tottenham this season, Rose has been given his chance for England again and has the chance to show he can be a better left-back option than both Young and Shaw.

It’s a high-pressure audition for him, but winning a World Cup spot would surely help him get the big transfer he craves for next season.

James Tarkowski

A first England call-up for James Tarkowski, and he’s in at the expense of big names like Gary Cahill, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

That’s a big show of faith to the Burnley man, who is certainly in there on merit after a fine season in the Premier League.

Still, reputations count, and he’ll need to make a good first impression on the international scene if he’s not to miss out to a big name once the summer comes around.