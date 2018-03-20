AC Milan set for transfer battle with rivals Inter, giants target classy Dutch duo

AC Milan are reportedly set to engage in a transfer scrap with rivals Inter as both have set their sights on the same two Dutch internationals this summer.

Both sides are currently battling it out to qualify for the Champions League next season, with Inter currently sat in fourth place in the Serie A table, the final qualification spot, with a five-point gap between them and their city rivals.

However, with the Derby della Madonnina coming up very soon, it could give the Rossoneri an opportunity to close that gap as they’ve been in fine form under Gennaro Gattuso in recent weeks.

While that’s their fight on the pitch, Calciomercato, as per the paper edition of Tuttosport, claim that both clubs will target Memphis Depay and Kevin Strootman this summer.

Milan and Inter will know all about the latter having come up against him with Roma on countless occasions, with the 28-year-old putting a string of serious knee injuries behind him to show his class and consistency in midfield for the capital club.

As for Depay, 24, he’s rediscovered some better form since joining Lyon from Man Utd, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Particularly in Milan’s case, a swoop for Depay would make sense. Milan have several technically gifted attacking players at Gattuso’s disposal including Hakan Calhanoglu, Suso and Giacomo Bonaventura. One thing that they’re missing is pace and a different dynamic in the attacking third and Depay could provide that.

Whether he’s the best option for the job will spark debate as he did struggle at Old Trafford, but reports would suggest that he is of interest to both Milan giants.