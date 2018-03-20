AC Milan transfer news: €40m Real Madrid ace open to move, Wilshere contacts ongoing

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is still on course to become a free agent this summer, and reports in Italy claim that AC Milan are keen on signing him.

The 26-year-old’s current contract will expire at the end of the season, and despite plenty of speculation, there has been no official word from either party that a new deal is in sight.

SEE MORE: AC Milan set for transfer battle with rivals Inter, giants target classy Dutch duo

In turn, according to Calciomercato, as per the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are still interested in the England international and could look to swoop if he doesn’t reach an agreement with the Gunners.

Wilshere’s game is arguably perfectly suited for Serie A, as he has the technical quality, mobility and all-round determination to be a real star in Italy.

However, few English players have tried their luck abroad, and so it arguably still remains doubtful especially if Arsenal satisfy his demands as he came through the youth ranks at the club and will surely prioritise them when considering his future.

Nevertheless, it would be a top addition for Gennaro Gattuso, especially with a lack of alternatives in that department in his current squad.

Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie have emerged as his first choice trio, but with an ageing Riccardo Montolivo and misfit Jose Mauri offering depth alongside youngster Manuel Locatelli, it certainly is an area where they could add more quality.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato claim they also have another target in mind, as Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is open to a move to the San Siro but will cost a reported minimum €40m.

The 21-year-old has struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane’s plans this season, making just 19 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos.

In turn, it would be no surprise if he is contemplating an exit for a more prominent role elsewhere, but he’ll have to wait on Milan as they will only consider their summer options once they know if they’ve qualified for the Champions League and can in turn adjust their budget, as per the report.

While Wilshere would be a bargain on a free transfer, Ceballos will require significant investment, but either would certainly be a welcome addition for the Rossoneri as they look to continue to make progress and challenge for honours both at home and in Europe.