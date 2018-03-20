Barcelona open to €50m sale, but misfit desperate to prove worth

There’s no denying that it has been a struggle for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes since he joined the club in 2016, and his future is reportedly in doubt.

The Portuguese international has found it tough to establish himself in the side under either Luis Enrique or Ernesto Valverde, and in turn it’s been difficult to prove his worth to the Catalan giants beyond being a useful squad player.

In turn, speculation has been rife over his future for months, but Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, claim that he is now a €50m target for a club from China and Barcelona are open to the idea of selling him.

However, it’s noted that Gomes himself doesn’t wish to leave as he is desperate to make a success of his time with the club, while Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be aware of the situation concerning his compatriot, albeit that seems a little irrelevant to the actual story as he’ll seemingly have no influence on what happens.

As for Gomes though, if he does indeed have a desire to remain at the Nou Camp, he’ll simply have to focus on making the most of any opportunities that he gets in the line-up.

Between now and the end of the season, it’s likely that he will get playing time as Barcelona are still involved in the Champions League along with their hunt for the La Liga title and Copa del Rey, and so from that perspective, there’s a strong case to be made that Gomes is needed for depth if nothing else.

Nevertheless, if the report is accurate and Barca are open to the idea of selling if a bid of €50m was to arrive, then that does raise question marks over Gomes and his long-term future with the club.

The 24-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but he’s started only two of the last 10 outings he’s had in La Liga which is a small example of the problem that persists.