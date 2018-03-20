Barcelona, Real Madrid prepare for £200m transfer battle over 36-goal PL star

Given his form this season, it was inevitable that Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah would attract attention. Reports claim Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form since joining the Reds from Roma last summer, scoring 36 goals and providing 12 assists in 41 games.

While he undoubtedly found his feet in Italy and proved that he possessed plenty of quality, he’s certainly taken his game to the next level under Jurgen Klopp as he’s a perfect fit for the style of play and system at Anfield.

In turn, Liverpool will be desperate to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future such has his impact been, but according to The Sun, the Merseyside giants could have their hands full as a whole host of European giants are starting to prepare for a transfer battle.

It’s claimed Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keen on Salah, with a £200m price-tag being touted for the Egyptian international.

That would give Liverpool significant resources to strengthen the squad, but ultimately after selling Philippe Coutinho in January, there is an argument that they can’t afford to just keep letting their best players leave.

From a Barcelona perspective, Ernesto Valverde seems to have plenty of depth in that department with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho available, while PSG have Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani as their first-choice attacking trident.

Perhaps Madrid would be the most realistic option as having struggled this season, which has led to a 15-point gap to leaders Barca in La Liga, question marks have been raised over Los Blancos.

Karim Benzema has a poor goalscoring record this season with just eight in 34 outings, Gareth Bale has had his trouble with injuries in recent years and although Cristiano Ronaldo has rediscovered his best form, he did turn 33 earlier this year.

Salah could be an excellent long-term replacement, but it remains to be seen what kind of bid it will take to convince Liverpool to sell.