Real Madrid star gives his response as Chelsea transfer raid talk hots up

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio has not responded well to the possibility of his club sealing the transfer of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old looks one of the brightest talents coming through in La Liga at the moment, and will no doubt be seen by many at Real Madrid as the future of the club.

However, Asensio hasn’t had things all his own way this season with plenty of big names ahead of him in the pecking order as he’s often found himself benched by manager Zinedine Zidane.

Unsurprisingly, this means Asensio has not taken too kindly to the idea of Chelsea star Hazard joining Los Blancos either, according to Don Balon.

The 27-year-old is one of the finest attacking players in Europe and recent speculation suggests he could be on his way to Madrid this summer.

The Daily Mirror have reported that Chelsea increasingly fear both he and Thibaut Courtois will be targeted by Real, while another report from Don Balon claims the player himself will push to leave if the Blues don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Hazard would surely block Asensio’s path to the first-team more and Don Balon claim the Spaniard is not happy at the idea of him joining, hoping instead that Real move for a more established central striker in the form of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.