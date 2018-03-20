Chelsea transfer update: £78million star sets 14 June deadline to complete move

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly pushing to seal a transfer to Real Madrid by the time the World Cup starts on 14 June this summer or he’ll sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, citing journalist Eduardo Inda, who claims the Belgium international is in a hurry to have his future resolved and that staying at Chelsea remains an option for him.

This is despite Courtois making it public that his family lives in Madrid and that that is a concern for him as he mulls over extending his stay in west London.

Chelsea have generally done well to hold on to their star players during the Roman Abramovich era, but there could be trouble ahead with Courtois.

The 25-year-old would be a big loss and seems to be piling the pressure on Real Madrid to get a deal done for him, perhaps hoping this will speed things up.

Still, Don Balon’s latest report suggests Courtois is not currently Real’s first choice anyway, and that Manchester United’s David de Gea has agreed terms on a move.

However, things are still not tied up between Real and United so there remain question-marks over that potential transfer as well.

Mundo Deportivo have previously claimed Real would likely have to pay around £78million for Courtois.