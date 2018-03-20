Germany vs Spain TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

It’s Germany vs Spain on Friday night in a heavyweight international friendly fixture.

The game represents arguably the best of the week’s international friendlies with the 2014 and 2010 world champions going head-to-head in preparation for this summer’s World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Spain earned their place at the World Cup by winning Group G, booking their ticket to Russia with a game to spare ahead of Italy.

The Spaniards take on Morocco and Iran, and European champions, Portugal in Russia.

As for World Cup holders and Confederations Cup winners Germany, they take on Mexico, Sweden and Son Heung-min’s South Korea.

Marco Reus has been left out of Joachim Loew’s squad as he has recently returned from a long-term injury problem, and Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso will be hoping to make his international debut for Spain.

However, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad.

When is Germany vs Spain?

Germany take on Spain on Friday, March 23.

Kick-off will be at 7.45pm.

The match will be played at the Esprit Arena, Dusseldorf.

What TV channel is Germany vs Spain on?

Germany vs Spain will be live on BT Sport 3.

Coverage will begin 15 minutes before kick-off at 7.30pm.

What are the betting odds?

Germany – 7/5

Draw – 23/10

Spain – 9/5

Who is in Germany’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Liverpool), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Forwards: Timo Werner (Leipzig), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Sandro Wagner (Bayern Munich).

Who is in Spain’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Hernandez (Villarreal), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)