Great news for Juventus: Club confirm huge injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

With a hugely important Champions League tie to prepare for, the last thing that Juventus need is for injury setbacks to key members of their squad.

The Turin giants are also involved in a Serie A title battle with Napoli and have a Coppa Italia final to look forward to, so when Giorgio Chiellini withdrew from the Italy squad this week due to injury it would have left them concerned.

Juve face AC Milan on March 31 after the international break, before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League on April 3.

The return fixture then takes place on April 11 at the Bernabeu, and so Massimiliano Allegri will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible at his disposal.

While it was initially feared that Chiellini may be sidelined, Juventus have provided a medical update on their club site and revealed that the injury he suffered is ‘not serious’, although they will monitor him daily.

In turn, that is a huge relief as it doesn’t appear to be a major threat to his ability to recover over the break and potentially even be ready to face Milan at the end of the month.

Juve will be hoping that he doesn’t suffer any setbacks between now and then, but having withdrawn from the Italy squad, he’ll be back with their medical team who can offer the appropriate treatment.

Chiellini, 33, remains an integral part of the Juventus backline, and was absolutely crucial in their win over Tottenham at Wembley in the last round to advance to this stage as he produced another solid defensive performance.

As a result, this positive update will come as a major boost for all concerned, while they’ll hope that he can now make a full recovery as soon as possible for what will be a tense and important run-in to end the campaign on all fronts.