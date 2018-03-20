Juventus transfer news: Scouts watch World Cup winner ahead of summer swoop

Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter and have already scouted the German international.

The 24-year-old was part of the Germany squad that won the World Cup in 2014, while he secured a move away from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has gone on to enjoy a more prominent role at his current club.

Ginter has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals too, as he has undoubtedly emerged as one of the top talents in the Bundesliga.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus want to take him to Turin as after the signing of Benedikt Howedes hasn’t gone to plan for the Serie A giants, they’re now looking for a better option at the back and could look to his compatriot to provide it having already sent scouts to watch him in action.

With Giorgio Chiellini set to turn 34 later this year while Andrea Barzagli will be 37 in May, Juve have to step up the process of replacing their defensive stalwarts sooner rather than later.

Daniele Rugani is a youthful option having been gaining experience in recent seasons, while Mehdi Benatia offers a more experienced head for the time being.

However, whether it’s Ginter or another target, Massimiliano Allegri will arguably be keen to see some fresh faces arrive in that department soon to ensure that they have a long-term plan in place for a gradual transitional phase rather than panicking when Chiellini and Barzagli hang up their boots.