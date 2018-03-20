Paul Pogba URGED to be more like this Manchester United star to SAVE Old Trafford career

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been urged to change his ways and follow the example of his Red Devils team-mate to save his Old Trafford career.

The France international is enduring a frustrating time at the moment and was left on the bench for United’s recent games against Sevilla and Brighton.

Pogba certainly looks at something of a turning point in his career and needs to improve fast, with pundit Garth Crooks naming the player he could learn from in improving his conduct.

Discussing his role in the win over Brighton, Crooks heaped praise on Nemanja Matic for the way he controlled the game, and for the way he doesn’t seek the limelight off the pitch either.

‘Against Brighton the Serbia international was imperious,’ Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

‘Matic is not a star and refuses to crave the limelight in the same manner as Paul Pogba for example – although there is nothing wrong with that if you are performing.’

Pogba, 24, has angered some fans with his flashy haircuts and antics on social media, and Crooks seems to echo the belief that he’s not currently in a position to be distracting himself like that off the pitch.