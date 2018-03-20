Jose Mourinho haters, take note: Manchester United boss credited for massively improving this MUFC player

Despite all the criticism aimed at Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the moment, he’s been credited as being the main reason for Romelu Lukaku’s big improvement in form.

The Belgium international joined United from Everton in the summer for a big price tag, with plenty of pressure on him to show what he could do at a big club after flopping at Chelsea earlier in his career.

Since then, Lukaku has answered his critics with 25 goals and seven assists in all competitions, and he found the back of the net again at the weekend in the FA Cup win over Brighton.

Pundit Garth Crooks named Lukaku in his team of the week and heaped praise on him for taking his game up a level since joining from Everton.

However, he made it clear that manager Mourinho deserves a great deal of credit for getting the best out of the player.

‘Romelu Lukaku is looking more like Didier Drogba the more I see him,’ Crooks wrote on BBC Sport.

‘From his first headed clearance on the edge of his own six-yard box, to his coolly taken opening goal, the United striker has had a resurgence in form and looks a powerhouse.

‘I have seen him in this form for Everton, of course, but he is developing into a much better team player and manager Jose Mourinho must take the credit for that.’

Who says Mourinho can’t improve talented young attacking players?