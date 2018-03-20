Manchester United refusing to enter into transfer negotiations with Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly refusing to negotiate any potential transfer deal for David de Gea with Real Madrid, forcing them to look elsewhere.

The Spain international has supposedly become aware that Real are now looking into signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as an alternative after also giving up on signing Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if De Gea could end up pushing for a move or if he is content to remain at Old Trafford for the time being despite the club’s recent struggles.

United have not won the Premier League title since 2012/13 and in truth have rarely looked close to rediscovering their former glory under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils could do with holding on to a star name like De Gea in order to help achieve that, though it would be little surprise if the 27-year-old instead fancied his chances of picking up more major silverware at the Bernabeu.

Oblak, however, could be another fine option for Real if they could persuade him to make the controversial move from their inner-city rivals.