Manchester United make approach to sign Arsenal star in potential £50million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made initial enquires over the potential transfer of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin this summer.

The Spain international has endured a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium with some less than convincing performances off the pitch and some controversy off it as well.

MORE: Man Utd boss Mourinho in SHOCK talks over stunning TRIPLE raid on rivals Arsenal

Speaking at the Oxford Union recently, Bellerin caused a bit of a stir when he appeared to question if unofficial fan channel Arsenal Fan TV were really Gunners supporters due to their tendency to capitalise on the failure of the team to attract viewers.

CaughtOffside have since learned that Bellerin has spoken of his desire to leave Arsenal for a new challenge, and the latest from the Daily Mirror is that United have made an approach for him.

They claim, however, that Juventus remain the favourites to sign the 23-year-old defender, whom the Daily Mail recently valued at around £50million.

United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January and raiding their rivals for another key player of theirs would certainly not go down well in north London.

In fact, Arsenal Fan TV have already responded to the rumour and are slamming their team for becoming a ‘feeder club’ to the bigger sides in the Premier League.