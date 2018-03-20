Manchester United in talks to complete STUNNING £110m Arsenal and Chelsea raids

Manchester United are reportedly working on a potential £110million double deal for this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked by various sources with two major raids on each of their biggest rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Daily Mirror have today reported that United have made contact over signing £50m-rated Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin, though Juventus supposedly remain the favourites to snap him up for the moment.

Meanwhile, a recent report from the Sun has also claimed United are eager to sign Chelsea winger Willian, who would likely cost around £60m.

Both look ideal for United’s needs, with the club likely to need to replace the ageing Antonio Valencia at right-back despite his strong performances this season.

Bellerin is known to want out of Arsenal so it could be a good time to pounce for a talented young player who has shown in the past how well he can link up with Alexis Sanchez.

Willian, meanwhile, hasn’t always been assured of a starting place at Chelsea and is a big favourite of Jose Mourinho, who signed him during his time as Blues boss.

£110m for two proven Premier League players actually looks exceptionally good value in this market and fans will no doubt hope both make their way to Old Trafford this summer.