Netherlands vs England TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

It’s Netherlands vs England on Friday night as Gareth Southgate’s men enter the final stages ahead of this summer’s World Cup 2018 in the first of two international friendlies.

Southgate has named the uncapped Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Alfie Mawson and Lewis Cook in his England squad for the first time ahead of the friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Burnley goalkeeper Pope has been in great for the Clarets this season and Joe Hart retains his place in the squad as one of four goalkeepers.

Jack Wilshere’s fitness and form has been rewarded with a recall to the England set up for the first time in almost two years, whilst Arsenal team mate Danny Welbeck also returns to the squad.

Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup after a disastrous qualifying campaign but there are plenty of familiar faces in Ronald Koeman’s first squad as he has called up Premier League regulars Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, is also included in the squad.

When is Netherlands vs England?

Netherlands take on England at Amsterdam ArenA with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Friday, March 23.

What TV channel is Netherlands vs England on?

The match will be televised live on ITV with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Highlights will be available the same evening at 10.45pm on ITV.

Viewers based in the UK will able to stream the match online via ITV Hub.

What are the betting odds?

Netherlands – 6/4

Draw – 11/5

England – 9/5

Who is in the Netherlands’ squad?

Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Jeroen Zoet, Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Hans Hateboer, Matthijs de Ligt, Kenny Tete, Stefan de Vrij, Donny van de Beek, Davy Proepper, Marten de Roon , Kevin Strootman, Guus Til, Tonny Vilhena, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Bas Dost, Justin Kluivert, Quincy Promes, Wout Weghorst.

Who is in England’s squad?

Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope, Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Rose, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Alfie Mawson, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Jack Wilshere, Jordan Henderson, Jake Livermore, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Lewis Cook, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford.