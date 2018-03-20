Real Madrid linked with big-money raid for Brazilian ace, €60m fee plus €25m contract

Roma goalkeeper Alisson has been earning rave reviews this season, and reports claim Real Madrid have taken notice and are keen on the shot-stopper.

The 25-year-old has made 37 appearances so far this season, conceding 31 goals while keeping 17 clean sheets and pulling off countless decisive saves during that same period.

Further, the Brazilian international also possesses a crucial quality for modern-day goalkeepers with his ability to build from the back and look composed on the ball.

As seen in the video below, it’s no wonder that Alisson is so highly regarded, as he offers a complete package between the posts and has been very impressive this season in particular.

However, that could turn out to be a problem for Roma, as Calciomercato, via the paper edition on Corriere dello Sport, claim that Real Madrid have set their sights on their star man and are plotting a €60m raid on the Italian giants.

Further, in a bid to convince Alisson to make the move, it’s added that they will offer him a five-year contract worth €25m, and so it remains to be seen if those are offers that the club and player himself can reject.

Naturally, there will be some level of loyalty towards Roma having given him the opportunity to impress in Europe, but with Madrid offering significant wages as well as the opportunity to compete for major trophies year in and year out, it might be too good an offer to turn down.

It’s a shame for Keylor Navas though, as the Costa Rican international has been with the club since 2014, winning a La Liga title, two Champions League trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups.

However, based on this report, there isn’t an ongoing confidence in his quality, and so he could be pushed down the pecking order this summer or even be forced to consider his options elsewhere as he’ll surely want to play regularly at this stage of his career.