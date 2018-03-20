Scotland vs Costa Rica TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

It’s Scotland vs Costa Rica at Hampden Park on Friday night in an international friendly encounter.

Alex McLeish takes charge of the Tartans for the second time starting with a clash against the Costa Ricans followed by another game against Hungary next Tuesday.

SEE MORE: Netherlands vs England TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

The former Birmingham manager has named nine uncapped players in his first squad since replacing Gordon Strachan in February.

Jon McLaughlin, Scott McKenna, Barry Douglas, Dylan McGeouch and Oli McBurnie have all been named in the Scotland squad for the first time.

Scott McTominay will also be looking to make his debut for the Scots after impressing for Manchester Utd in central midfield.

Meanwhile, the Scots will be wary of Real Madrid keeper, Keylor Navas, and Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, who is currently on loan at Real Betis.

When is Scotland vs Costa Rica?

Scotland vs Costa Rica will take place on Friday, March 23.

It will kick off at 7.45pm.

The match will take place at Hampden Park stadium.

What TV channel is Scotland vs Costa Rica on?

You can watch this game live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

You can buy a Now TV Sports Pass to stream the game live also.

What are the betting odds?

Scotland – 21/20

Draw – 11/5

Costa Rica – 13/5

Who is in the Scotland squad?

Uncapped stars Kevin McDonald, Jamie Murphy and Jordan Archer have been involved in previous squads and will be hoping McLeish selects them for the upcoming friendlies.

ICYMI | Alex McLeish has named six new faces in his squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary later this month. ➡️ Full story: https://t.co/X8hmbCe4Ut

➡️ Tickets: https://t.co/kqsGviBU0j pic.twitter.com/IKa8S85bsx — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 12, 2018

Who is in the Costa Rica squad?

Former Fulham star Bryan Ruiz is also a familiar face in the Costa Rica squad.

The left winger – now at Sporting Lisbon – has scored 23 goals for his country and will be hoping to add to his impressive tally of 101 caps for his country.