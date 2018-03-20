Sky Sports pundits round on Mourinho, blasted for ‘destroying’ Man Utd star and ruining future transfer plans

It’s not an easy time to be Jose Mourinho right now, as the Man Utd boss is seemingly facing a barrage of criticism and questions.

It all seemingly stems from his side’s elimination from the Champions League last week, after they suffered a bitterly disappointing defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

That was followed by a 12-minute rant in his press conference last Friday, before publicly slamming his players despite a 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup.

The Portuguese tactician was seen berating Luke Shaw from the sidelines in the first half at Old Trafford, before replacing the 22-year-old at half-time.

Sky Sports pundits Matt Le Tissier and Jamie Redknapp have had their say on the matter, with the former slamming Mourinho’s treatment of former Southampton starlet Shaw.

“I think if Mourinho is still there then it is inevitable Shaw will leave this summer. I have no idea what he is trying to achieve,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don’t understand what he’s doing because he’s just destroying the player at the moment.”

It was only in January that Mourinho was praising Shaw as being one of the best left-backs in football, as per the club’s site, but the mood and situation has seemingly changed significantly since then, going back to last season when he publicly criticised him, as noted by BT Sport.

Meanwhile, Redknapp has picked up on a different concern as he questions whether Man Utd will be able to sign exciting flair players in attack if Mourinho remains in charge.

While it’s not new news that he prefers to adopt a more pragmatic approach and is rigid with his tactics in terms of wanting his forward players to also put in shifts for the team defensively, we’ve seen how it can have a negative impact as it could be attributed to Alexis Sanchez’s poor form since arriving at Old Trafford in January.

Redknapp believes it’s more than just one example, and fears about their chances in the transfer market moving forward.

He told Sky Sports: “Some might say it’s the biggest club in the world, but if you’re looking at going to play for Manchester United and you’re a flair player – do you really want to go there at the moment with the way that they play?

“There’s just no enjoyment in their play. It doesn’t sit well with the fans and that’s why I think they’ll miss out on some good players.”

In truth, it’s difficult to argue with his point, and this is another issue that starts with Mourinho and the way in which he has his side playing as they’ve been criticised on several occasions this season for their negative approach to big games in particular.