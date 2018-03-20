Top 5 best online casinos of 2018

Gambling online can always be a bit of a minefield, with so many different gaming sites and online casinos as well as varying promotions and offers that it can be hard to keep track.

If you know what you’re doing, seasoned gamblers will work out the casinos that best suit their individual styles and preferences, but newbies may need to shop around a bit first to get a feel of what’s out there.

Luckily for you, we’ve put together a straightforward list of our picks of the top five best online casinos in 2018.

Remember, it’s all personal taste and it’s important to gamble with a site you trust, but in no particular order here’s our offering of what’s out there with what we hope will be some useful information and tips…

Unibet

One of the older kids on the block, Unibet have been around since 1997 and are now well established in the online gaming world, particularly in the UK and in Scandinavian countries.

Their website is in English and has an English live chat, which is always handy, and their fine work has been recognised by numerous awards and positive reviews in the gaming industry.

They also accept all major credit cards and offer bonuses of 200% up to £200.

BetOnline

Founded in 2004 and based in Panama City, BetOnline is a very popular, very reputable online casino that has been around for ages and has been featured in the media many times.

A name you can trust with a helpful team on hand to answer your queries, there’s a great deal on offer in terms of sports promotions and online gaming for most punters to get something out of.

32Red Casino

32Red Casino is one of the longes­t-r­unn­ing­ and most famous casinos on the net. Throughout the course of its existence, it has earned a reputation for reliability and transparency.

A regular winner of various accolades from casino affiliates and industry leaders, it was hailed “Casino of the Decade” by Casinomeister.

There’s a wide array of games and popular video slots to choose from to make for a very satisfying online gambling experience.

TopBet

While perhaps being more well known for their offerings on sport, TopBet also boast a casino with a wide variety of games that is well worth exploring.

They offer up to a $1,000 bonus, depending on your deposit. They’re definitely worth checking out, but lose points slightly due to being known to take longer with payments than you’d ideally want.

SpinSon

Available on desktop of mobile for players throughout Europe and many other countries in the world, SpinSon offers over 550 online slots and table games, powered by Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO,and other elite brands.

The customer support is the only real downside as they can be slow to respond on what is otherwise a superbly designed gaming platform.