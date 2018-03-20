Philippe Coutinho learns Premier League star has snubbed Real Madrid transfer to follow him to Barcelona

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho believes another big name could be about to follow him in moving from the Premier League to Barcelona in the near future, according to reports in Spain.

The Brazil international left Anfield for the Nou Camp in the January transfer window and seems to have caught on to another similarly major deal that could be just around the corner.

MORE: Lionel Messi eyes audacious long-term Barcelona transfer plan to sign current Real Madrid star

According to Don Balon, Coutinho has received a tip-off that Tottenham star Dele Alli is prepared to reject an offer from Real Madrid in order to follow in his footsteps and make the move to Barcelona.

The England international could be an ideal long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta in Barca’s midfield, whilst also being capable of playing a more attacking role.

Don Balon’s report claims Real want the 21-year-old to succeed Luka Modric in that creative midfield role, and there’s no doubt he looks capable of playing for an elite European club.

It is not clear how Coutinho came across this information or how reliable it is, but Don Balon claim with some certainty that Alli has instructed his agent to try and sort out a move for him to the Nou Camp.