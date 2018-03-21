Chelsea and Manchester United must pay £43million for transfer of Premier League star in contract stand-off

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly been told they will have to pay around £43million to seal the transfer of Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The Belgium international is in disagreement over a new contract with Spurs, who are unwilling to meet his £150,000-a-week wage demands and have not included him in their squad recently.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to have given up on Alderweireld and HLN claim Tottenham have set an asking price of just over £43m to sell him this summer as a number of top clubs show an interest.

Alderweireld has shown himself to be one of the most rock-solid defenders in the Premier League in recent years, but Tottenham seemingly have a very strict wage structure they are not willing to break for the 29-year-old.

This could be great news for Chelsea and United, however, with the Daily Mirror listing them as among the two main contenders for his signature.

Both clubs need to strengthen at the back, with the likes of Gary Cahill and David Luiz not at their best for Chelsea, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones may have used up all their chances at United.

Alderweireld would surely be a major upgrade and to sign such a top player from a major top four rival could provide a double boost for whoever gets him.

The Mirror also mentions Paris Saint-Germain as potential contenders for Alderweireld’s signature.