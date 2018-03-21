Good news for Manchester United as Chelsea & Liverpool face defeat in £52million transfer battle

Manchester United fans will be breathing a sigh of relief as it looks as though Real Madrid have switched their focus away from the transfer of David de Gea.

It could be bad news for Liverpool in particular, however, as the Spanish giants instead focus on signing in-form Roma goalkeeper Alisson, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been in outstanding form in Serie A this season, looking potentially one of the finest in Europe in his position.

This has supposedly seen him move ahead of United ‘keeper De Gea in Florentino Perez’s thinking, despite long-running speculation that the Spain international could be set for a move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Mundo Deportivo recently linked Real with both De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, but Corriere dello Sport now claim the club are considering paying £52million for Alisson.

Liverpool look in urgent need of a new goalkeeper, however, and were recently linked with a potential bid for Alisson themselves by Don Balon.

Another report from Don Balon also linked Alisson as a potential target for Chelsea amid doubts over Courtois’ future.