Barcelona to have to pay at least €60M should they wish to beat Real Madrid to signing of Dutch wonder-kid

Barcelona are reportedly set to have to pay at least €60M if they want to secure the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, who have stated that the Bluagrana and Los Blancos are both interested in signing the 18-year-old, and that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu wants the player as a replacement Yerry Mina.

MORE: Barcelona warned £89million star could be tempted by Manchester United transfer

The news outlet are also stating that Ajax’s Marc Overmans has said that the club will not be letting the player go for anything under the price of €60M, so it seems as if Ernesto Valverde’s side will have to fork out a fair bit if they wish to sign the defender.

Despite being just 18 years old, De Ligt has already managed to cement himself as a first team regular at the Amsterdam ArenA.

Having only made his first team debut for the Dutch giants last season, De Ligt has already managed to make a total of 56 appearances for the club, scoring six and assisting two in that time, a great return for a player of his age.

The centre-back has also managed to make his mark on the international stage as well, with the 18-year-old having already picked up three caps for the Netherlands since his debut last year.

De Ligt’s defensive abilities and ability on the ball has seen some label the player as one of the brightest prospects in European football.

Should Barcelona end up upping their pursuit of De Ligt, it’ll be interesting to see if the Spanish giants fork out the €60M that Ajax want for the youngster.