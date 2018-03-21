China vs Wales China Cup, TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

It’s China vs Wales in the China Cup as Ryan Giggs takes charge of his country for the first time.

Wales will take on China in the semi-final of the friendly cup which is in its second year.

This is the second edition of the official international football tournament.

Four teams take part in the semi-finals and then a final – the teams are China, Wales, Uruguay and Czech Republic.

Giggs said managing Wales dugout for the first time would represent more of nerve-wracking experience than any of his 64 caps as a player.

The Manchester Utd legend said: “I’m excited for the game. I’ve been in the job now over two months and this is why I took the job, for the football.

“I’ll be much more nervous than I was as a player. I never really got nervous as a player, but coming into management is completely different as there are so many things to think about.”

Wales will have Gareth Bale and Ashley Williams available, however, Aaron Ramsey has not travelled due to undergoing a minor procedure.

When is China vs Wales?

China vs Wales will take place on Thursday, March 22.

It will kick off at 11.45am (GMT).

The match will take place at the 60,000-capacity Guangxi Sports Centre in Nanning.

What TV channel is China vs Wales on?

You can watch this game live on BBC One Wales.

Jason Mohammed presents live coverage from 11.20am.

What are the betting odds?

China – 9/2

Draw – 13/5

Wales – 13/20

Who is in the Wales squad?

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Chris Maxwell (Preston), Michael Crowe (Ipswich); Ashley Williams (Everton), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Adam Matthews (Sunderland), Chris Gunter (Reading), Declan John (Rangers), Connor Roberts (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers); Joe Allen (Stoke), Lee Evans (Sheffield United), Andy King (Swansea), Ryan Hedges (Barnsley), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Marley Watkins (Norwich), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool), Harry Wilson (Hull); Billy Bodin (Preston), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley).

Who is in the China squad?

Zeng Cheng, Wang Dalei, Yan Junling; Feng Xiaoting, Li Quepeng, Jiang Zhipeng, Zheng Zheng, Deng Hanwen, Wang Shanchao, He Guan, Liu Yiming; Zhao Xuri, Hao Junmin, Yu Hanchao, Wu Xi, Huang Bowen, Cai Huikang, Fan Xiaodong, He Chao, Peng Xinli; Gao Lin, Wu Lei, Yu Dabao, Xiao Zhi, Wei Shihao, Tan Long.