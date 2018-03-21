Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos hint at departure of €18M Los Blancos starlet

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos have hinted at the departure of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with the pair reportedly saying that “he goes to Juventus”.

This is according to Diario Gol, who are stating that the midfielder has requested to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, and that Juventus have contacted Los Blancos about the availability of the 21-year-old.

The news outlet are also reporting that Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has failed as giving the former Real Betis star the opportunity to impress the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu, something he thought he would be getting when he joined the club.

Since moving to the Spanish capital from Real Betis in the summer just gone for around €18M (fee as per AS), Ceballos has failed to make an impact for the reigning Spanish champions.

The 21-year-old has only managed to make a total of 19 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side since he joined in the summer, with the player bagging two goals in that time period.

During his time with Betis, the midfielder managed to amass a total of 105 appearances for the club’s first team, scoring seven and assisting nine, a decent return for a player of his age.

Ceballos is very talented, with the Spaniard’s Iniesta-like dribbling ability and keen eye for a pass leading to some labelling him as one of the brightest young talents in Spain.

Should Madrid let Ceballos leave the club, it remains to be seen whether they’ll end up getting the shorter end of the stick in the near future.