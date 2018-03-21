Which top five clubs have the most FA Cup wins?

Manchester Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea and Southampton have learnt when they will face each other in the FA Cup semi-final next month.

Arsenal’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea last year was their 13th triumph in the competition making them the most successful club to win the world’s oldest cup competition.

The final saw Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey score for the Gunners to cancel out Diego Costa’s strike and also make Arsene Wenger the most successful FA Cup manager too, winning on seven occasions.

The Gunners won the Cup three times in the last four seasons and Chelsea missed out on the chance to win it for the eighth time.

However, Arsenal will be vary of Manchester Utd, who are the second most successful club in the competition’s history.

Here are the top five clubs to win the competition below:

1. Arsenal – 13 FA Cup wins (1930, 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2017).

2. Manchester Utd – 12 FA Cup wins (1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016).

3. Tottenham Hotspur – Eight FA Cup wins (1901, 1921, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1982, 1991).

=4. Liverpool – Seven FA Cup wins (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006).

=4. Chelsea – Seven FA Cup wins (1970, 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012).

=4. Aston Villa – Seven FA Cup wins (1887, 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, 1957).

=7. Newcastle United – Six FA Cup wins (1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955).

=7. Blackburn Rovers – Six FA Cup wins (1884, 1885, 1886, 1890, 1891, 1928).