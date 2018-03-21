Liverpool eyeing up swoop for £15M-rated Premier League star in attempt to keep Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Egypt and Stoke winger Ramadam Sobhi in order to try and keep current superstar Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

This is according to the Sun, who are re-reporting from news outlet TEAMTalk, who state that Paul Lambert’s side are set to ask for £15M for the winger, and the Reds were keen on the player even before he secured his move to the BET365 stadium.

The news outlet have also stated that the signing is trying to be made in order to try and prevent Mohamed Salah from leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side, something Liverpool fans will surely be happy with.

Since moving to England from Egyptian side El-Ahly in the summer of 2016, the Egyptian hasn’t made the best of starts to his life with the Potters.

In 41 appearances for the club, the midfielder has only managed to bag a total of three goals and three assists, a record Stoke fans would’ve surely been hoping to have been a bit better.

However during his time in Egypt, the wide-man managed to impress, as Sobhi scored 17 and assisted 15 for El-Ahly in 74 appearances, a decent return for a player of his age.

The player is more often than not deployed on the left side of the attack, meaning that if the Reds were to sign him, he would provide good back-up for current started Sadio Mane.

If the Reds do end up swooping for Sobhi, it’ll be interesting to see whether it’s enough to keep key man Salah happy on Merseyside.